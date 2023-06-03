Generous people have pledged more than £1,300 so far to mum of three Faye Mills through a crowdfunder after her two little boys were diagnosed with the same condition.

Five-month-old Elliott and his brother Harvey, four, were both recently confirmed to have Non Syndromic Craniosynostosis where the growth seams in their skulls closed too early, which can cause problems with normal brain and skull growth.

Faye, 31, from Blackhall Colliery, who has been forced to take unpaid leave from work, started a fundraising page to help with the hospital travel costs and other expenses as she does not qualify for financial help.

Faye Mills with her son's five-month-old Elliott and Harvey, aged four. Picture by FRANK REID

Elliott and Harvey have been referred to the specialist Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool 150 miles away.

Faye has no transport or family to support her, and each hospital visit costs between £500 and £1,000.

She said: “To find out not only one of them have the condition but two of them it was such a shock.

"Unfortunately, all hospitals don’t have the knowledge and are able to treat it. It’s quite a grey area.”

Elliott recovering after his first operation.

Elliott and Harvey were referred to Alder Hey after seeing a consultant at the University Hospital of Hartlepool shortly after Elliott was born.

It was after a nurse at North Tees hospital, whose grandson had the same condition, suspected it in Elliott.

Both boys were confirmed to have the condition despite Harvey having gone undetected until then.

Faye, who also has a nine-year-old daughter, said: “I think everything happens for a reason. Elliott was not planned but if he hadn’t been born we would never know about Harvey.”

Faye Mills with her son's five-month-old Elliott and Harvey, aged four.

Elliott has already undergone one operation to begin reconstruction of his skull when he was in hospital for a week.

But during the surgery all of the sutures in his head were found to be fused together meaning he faces further operations.

Harvey is yet to begin his treatment and has a hospital appointment booked next month.

There is also the prospect lots of follow up appointments and visits to psychologists and speech and language therapists.

Faye, a customer services agent for online bingo and arcade company Tombola, added: “It has been the worst time of my life but I have to stay in a good place for them.

"I’ve had to turn everything into a big adventure. I didn’t want Harvey being scared by what Elliott was having to go through.”

But she has been boosted by how strong they have been.

Faye said: "It has really surprised me how well they have dealt with and and how resilient they are.

"The morning after his operation Elliott was smiling at me with bandages on his head.”

Faye started a gofundme page on the advice of colleagues.

She thanked people who have given saying: “The support has been amazing. I didn’t expect even to get £20 and it’s gone well over £1,000.”

Faye will also use some of the money to help her and the children move into a more suitable home they have been offered by Believe Housing.