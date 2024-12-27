Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Slimmers celebrated their achievements throughout the year with a festive get together and game of bowling.

Members of Grayfields Slimming World group enjoyed a Christmas party at Larry’s Lanes at Seaton Carew.

It was organised by group consultant Debbie Mason to celebrate members’ incredible achievements and the positive lifestyle changes they have embraced.

A game of bowling also served as a reminder that fitness doesn’t have to feel like a chore but can be social, enjoyable, and accessible to everyone.

Members of Grayfields Slimming World group at Larry's Lanes before their Christmas party. Picture by FRANK REID

Debbie said: “Events like these show that leading a healthier lifestyle isn’t just about food choices. It’s about finding joy in moving more, making connections and living life to the fullest.

"It’s moments like this that truly highlight how Slimming World is about so much more than weight loss, it’s about transforming your mindset and your life.”

The group meets at Grayfields sports pavilion, Jesmond Gardens, every Thursday at 9am or 10.30am, or visit Slimming World online to find your nearest group.