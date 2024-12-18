Angry campaigners in Hartlepool have vowed not to give up after the Government rejected calls to compensate women affected by changes to the state pension age.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall stunned Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaigners and MPs when she announced that the Government will not follow an independent watchdog’s recommendation to pay out compensation.

In March, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman said women born in the 1950s left worse off when changes to the state pension age were not communicated adequately to them should receive an apology and compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ombudsman found that women affected should have had at least 28 months more notice and suggested compensation between £1,000 and £2,950.

Members of the Hartlepool WASPI Supporters Group at Hartlepool train station before attending a campaign rally in London.

The Government accepted a finding of maladministration and apologised for the delay in writing to women before ruling out paying up to £10.5 billion in compensation.

Barabra Crossman and Lynne Taylor, co-ordinators of the Hartlepool Women Against State Pension Injustice Supporters group, which represents more than 5,000 women in the town, said they were “devastated” at the decision.

They added: “We couldn’t believe what they had done. What’s the point in having an ombudsman if you’re just going to cherry pick what you want and don’t want to do?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision has been supported by senior members of the Government including Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer who said compensation would be “a further burden on the taxpayer”.

But Barbara and Lynne said they they will not give up.

"We are angry now we’ve had time to think about it, but tomorrow we will be back with our boots on fighting,” they said.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has written to Ms Kendall urging her to reconsider the decision “in the strongest terms”.

Mr Brash says: “This decision flies in the face of the recommendations of the Ombudsman’s report, previous statements of support from the Labour Party and public expectations of justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are thousands of women who were counting on us to do the right thing after more than a decade of waiting; this decision has failed them.”

Another Waspi supporter, Easington MP Grahame Morris, also said: “While I recognise that public finances are under significant financial pressure, I firmly believe that the recommendations of the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman must be upheld.”