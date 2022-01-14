Hartlepool virtual reality gaming centre gives NHS workers and their families the chance to play for free

Hartlepool’s only virtual reality and esports gaming centre has opened its doors for free to hard-working NHS staff for their dedication throughout the pandemic.

By Mark Payne
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:12 pm

NEVRlabs, run by Alice House Hospice, kickstarted 2022 with a big thank you to all NHS staff by letting them and their families experience the high-tech facility in Park Road.

It is the only place in Hartlepool that offers wide range of virtual reality games and escape rooms alongside PC and esports gaming under one roof.

Greg Hildreth, Alice House communications senior manager, said: “We fully appreciate the outstanding effort from our frontline NHS staff throughout the pandemic and want to offer them and their families the chance to have some time together at the centre.”

NEVRlabs is Hartlepool's only dedicated virtual reality gaming centre.

Staff can book a full hour free of charge subject to availability for themselves and their families.

VR experiences are only available to those aged 13 and over.

Contact NEVRlabs on (01429) 855540 and present your NHS or Systmone ID card on arrival.

