Horrible Histories exhibition coming to Hartlepool

The Horrible Histories Pirates exhibition will be coming to the Hartlepool’s National Museum of the Royal Navy over the Easter holidays and promises a string of fun events for all the family.

Horrible Histories Pirates is based on the best-selling series by Terry Deary and illustrator Martin Brown and “aims to give youngsters an action-packed insight into the mysterious and murky world of pirates across the ages”.

The acclaimed exhibition will open in Hartlepool this Easter after proving a major draw at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

HMS Trincomalee. Picture by FRANK REID

A spokeswoman for the museum, which is home to famed 18th Century warship HMS Trincomalee, said: “As fans of the books and TV series will expect, Horrible Histories Pirates takes a funny and foul look into pirate history, complete with parrots, cutlasses and all the gore.

“The hands-on exhibition aims to give visitors the chance to design their own pirate flags, visit a raucous pirates’ tavern, take out enemies with cannon fire and command a pirate ship on the high seas.

"Young scallywags can also learn the rules of the ‘pirates’ code’, delve into the often-gruesome history of pirate ships and their infamous commanders (both male and female) and they'll have to practise talking like a pirate too or risk a trip to Davey Jones' Locker.”