Horrible Histories exhibition coming to Hartlepool
Pirates will be ruling the waves in Hartlepool later this year when a hugely popular maritime experience is staged in the town.
The Horrible Histories Pirates exhibition will be coming to the Hartlepool’s National Museum of the Royal Navy over the Easter holidays and promises a string of fun events for all the family.
Horrible Histories Pirates is based on the best-selling series by Terry Deary and illustrator Martin Brown and “aims to give youngsters an action-packed insight into the mysterious and murky world of pirates across the ages”.
The acclaimed exhibition will open in Hartlepool this Easter after proving a major draw at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.
A spokeswoman for the museum, which is home to famed 18th Century warship HMS Trincomalee, said: “As fans of the books and TV series will expect, Horrible Histories Pirates takes a funny and foul look into pirate history, complete with parrots, cutlasses and all the gore.
“The hands-on exhibition aims to give visitors the chance to design their own pirate flags, visit a raucous pirates’ tavern, take out enemies with cannon fire and command a pirate ship on the high seas.
"Young scallywags can also learn the rules of the ‘pirates’ code’, delve into the often-gruesome history of pirate ships and their infamous commanders (both male and female) and they'll have to practise talking like a pirate too or risk a trip to Davey Jones' Locker.”
The exhibition has been developed in association with Scholastic UK and further details will be announced nearer the time.