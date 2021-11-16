Hartlepool woman's 'pure delight' at multi-million investment into Motor Neurone Disease

Sandra Hamilton, 76, lost her husband Brian to Motor Neurone Disease (MND) four years ago at the age of 75.

Ever since, she has pledged to raise funds for MND charities and was overjoyed when it was announced that the government would put £50m over five years into research to find a cure.

Sandra said: “My whole family's reaction was one of pure delight. You would have thought we had won the lotto.”

But she added: “ I have to be honest. It also brought a tear that finally sufferers and families will no longer be forgotten and there is now hope ahead for them. “It really is the best news so much so I even thought of maybe hanging up my fundraising gloves but there's still so much help needed.”

Brian had been a fit and energetic man but he fell ill in Bulgaria in September 2016 and Sandra said they originally thought he had had a stroke.

On their return home they paid privately to see someone at Middlesbrough’s James Cook hospital before he was diagnosed.

Motor neurone disease is a condition that affects the brain and nerves and gets worse over time. It can affect the way people breathe, walk, how they talk and how they eat and drink.

Sandra has decided to continue fundraising and said: “I have got an MND tombola stall at the Cosmopolitan Hotel's Christmas Market being held in their beer garden which is promising to be beautiful with lovely Christmas stalls, drinks and music. It will coincide with the Wintertide festival on November 26 to November 28 this month.”

Despite rain, wind and most other conditions, Sandra – who walked with friends and family – never gave up and reached the 100 miles target after her daily journeys to Seaton Carew, Blackhall, Wynyard as well as many other places.

For more information about MND and the work of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, go to www.mndassociation.org/

