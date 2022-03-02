Here’s where and when Hartlepool’s next Covid vaccination clinic will take place

Details of Hartlepool’s next walk-in vaccination clinic has been announced.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 5:04 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 6:05 pm

The Covid vaccination/booster clinic will take place in Hartlepool on Friday, March 4.

It will be held in the car park at Tesco in Burn Road from 10am until 5pm with first and second doses as well as boosters available.

The clinics are open to anyone aged 12 or over and no appointment is needed.

Vaccine centre at Mill House Leisure Centre in Hartlepool.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “Full vaccination is the best way for everyone to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.

“The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.”

There must be at least 12 weeks between first and second doses for ages 12-17, and at least eight weeks for ages 18 and over.

