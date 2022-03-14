Covid-19 visiting restrictions eased for patients at Hartlepool and North Tees hospitals

North Tees and Hartlepool Hospital Trust has announced that patients at the University Hospital of North Tees and the University Hospital of Hartlepool can enjoy visits from up to two loved ones with immediate effect.

Visitors will still be required to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test and are asked to wear a mask.

Visiting was previously suspended at the start of January because of rising case numbers of the virus.

North Tees Hospital.

That was lifted in February but limited to one person per patient.

Deepak Dwarakanath, medical director for the trust, said: “We know how important it is for patients to be able to receive visitors so we’re pleased to be able to ease restrictions a little.

“In order to protect our staff and vulnerable patients, we still ask all visitors to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test and to wear a mask at all times when on any NHS premises.”

The trust says it is hopeful that the need to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test can be lifted from Friday, April 1.

All visits should be booked by contacting the ward and are strictly limited to one hour.

Patients can also ask for a virtual visit where they are given assistance by staff to enjoy video calls with loved ones who may not be able to visit or who live out of the local area.

