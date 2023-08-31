The 12-week quit programme sees community midwifery assistants from North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust visit mums-to-be in the comfort of their own home to support them to give up.

Since starting in April this year, the team has seen the average successful quit rate rise from 0.5 to three women a month.

Expectant mums receive support from the moment they register their pregnancy.

The programme sees a range of help offered to women including discussing and advising on pregnancy-safe nicotine replacement therapy options and advice on preventing relapse. They also offer moral support and encouragement.

Danielle Stephens, quality, safety and innovation lead for midwifery at the trust, said: “Protecting your baby from tobacco smoke is one of the very best things any mum can do to give your child the healthiest start in life possible.

“We know it can be difficult to stop but our midwifery and tobacco dependency teams are both here to help.”

She added: “Since our new programme was implemented in Hartlepool and Peterlee, we have seen a fantastic rise in the numbers of pregnant women quitting.

"Of course, this wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and enthusiasm of our stop smoking and midwifery assistants – they have been exceptional and have really embraced this initiative for the benefit of our communities.”

Upon registering their pregnancy, each woman is contacted within 24 hours to offer them a 12-week quit plan.

Feedback from women who have successfully quit has been very positive, with mums citing the team’s support as one of their biggest motivators during challenging moments.

Midwifery assistants also help women’s partners who may smoke to quit by referring them to an appropriate stop smoking service.

The trust says this not only reaps health benefits for themselves, but also reduces the impact of secondhand smoking on mum and baby, and offers extra support to their pregnant partner.

The programme is supported by the trust’s tobacco dependency treatment service.

Expectant mums can seek support in quitting smoking from their midwife.