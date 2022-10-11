News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

How you can support Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice during October's Purple Week

Hospice staff in Hartlepool are calling on people to go “purple for a purpose” to help raise vital funds.

By Tom Patterson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Alice House Hospice is planning Purple Week from October 24-30 and is urging people to support its vital work.

The week also aims to raise awareness of the services the hospice provides and is based around its familiar purple brand.

As well as wearing purple, people are being invited to be as creative as they like - from holding a purple cake sale to dying their hair.

Alice House Hospice staff gear up for Purple Week.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
'Huge thanks' as golfers support Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice with charity d...

Janice Forbes, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “We’d love to hear from anyone wanting to get involved and are available to help with fundraising projects.

“During the week we have bucket collections arranged in local supermarkets and at Hartlepool United. We will also be running a tombola in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on October 26 and 27.”

Money raised will be used to fund the specialist services that the hospice delivers to patients and families affected by incurable illnesses.

HartlepoolMoneyHartlepool United