How you can support Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice during October's Purple Week

Alice House Hospice is planning Purple Week from October 24-30 and is urging people to support its vital work.

The week also aims to raise awareness of the services the hospice provides and is based around its familiar purple brand.

As well as wearing purple, people are being invited to be as creative as they like - from holding a purple cake sale to dying their hair.

Alice House Hospice staff gear up for Purple Week.

Janice Forbes, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “We’d love to hear from anyone wanting to get involved and are available to help with fundraising projects.

“During the week we have bucket collections arranged in local supermarkets and at Hartlepool United. We will also be running a tombola in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on October 26 and 27.”