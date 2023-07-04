Meet the Hartlepool woman who bought a car by quitting smoking after 320,000 cigarettes

Ell Stark, 47, from Hartlepool, smoked at least 20 cigarettes a day before giving up with the help of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s tobacco dependency team.

She is one of 90 people who have quit for at least four weeks since the team’s formation a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ell said: “I remember my very first ciggie like it was yesterday. I don't remember the 320,000 cigarettes that I then smoked over the next 34 years, but unfortunately, my poor lungs did.

Ell Stark bought herself a car with the savings she made after quitting smoking.

“I was always healthy, always fit, always active and on the go. Until the day I wasn't.

“While recovering from Covid, I started noticing I was getting out of breath after walking a couple of hundred yards.

“A month later, I ended up in hospital for 10 days with type one respiratory failure. Seeing the fear and worry I had caused my family completely broke my heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst in hospital the tobacco dependency people came to see me. They didn't preach, they didn't judge. They understood how I felt and took the time to speak with me and created a quit plan to match what I needed.

“So what's my situation now? I'm proud to say I'm a non-smoker.

"My tobacco dependency advisor keeps in touch with me regularly and I feel great telling her how well I'm doing.”

Tobacco dependency specialist lead Julie Bardsley said: “People like Ell are why we do what we do. What an amazing success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad