New academy launches at Hartlepool hospital pooling expertise from North East and North Cumbria
A new NHS academy has been formed at Hartlepool’s hospital to help train the region’s next generation of stomach and bowel specialists.
A state-of-the-art training department was launched at the University Hospital of Hartlepool’s Rutherford Morison unit on Friday as part of the new Northern Endoscopy Training Academy.
It is a collaboration of health organisations from across the North East and North Cumbria working from the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.
Endoscopy is a vital test for the early diagnosis of stomach and bowel diseases and is a key part of the NHS’s post-Covid recovery strategy.
The new Hartlepool facility, which is already an endoscopy unit treating patients across Teesside, includes four new training rooms with cutting-edge virtual and simulation technology.
It was officially opened by professor Namita Kumar, postgraduate dean at Health Education England North East.
Consultant gastroenterologist Chris Wells, the clinical lead for the academy, said: “This is really exciting news for Hartlepool to play a leadership role in endoscopy training across the North East and North Cumbria.
"The unit here at Hartlepool has delivered high quality endoscopy training courses for a decade and is very well regarded nationally.”
By pooling the expertise of the region’s endoscopy trainers and all of the existing training elements in the North East and North Cumbria, the new academy aims to address regional differences in access to training.
Trainees will receive blocks of intensive training using the new training rooms.
Academy manager Nicole added: “This accelerated training will mean our trainees reach competence more quickly, allowing them to become vital parts of the diagnostic workforce.”