Anger of Labour's Hartlepool Parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash at pressures facing GPs
Labour’s Parliamentary candidate says the pressure GPs are facing at the moment has "never been worse”.
Jonathan Brash, who is also a Hartlepool borough councillor, was reacting after speaking to NHS staff about the situation experienced by local practices.
He said one town GP told him: “We are all overworked and see no way to improve things.”
Mr Brash said: “My dad was a GP in Hartlepool for over 30 years so I know first hand the pressure they face and today it’s never been worse.
"It’s a shocking situation and a product of over a decade of underinvestment by the Conservative Government.
"The number of full-time GPs has fallen in recent years and this is putting the service in crisis.
"Like everyone who lives in Hartlepool, my family rely on GP services in our town and the truth is there are too few doctors to cope with demand.”
Speaking about Labour’s plans for the NHS, he added: “Unlike Rishi Sunak, who’s registered with a private GP practice that charges £250 for a half hour appointment, ordinary people are suffering as a result of his failure to invest in our NHS.
"Labour are focusing on fairness by abolishing unfair tax breaks for the rich and investing the money in the services the public need.”
The Government says it will invest an additional £6.6billion into the NHS by 2024.
Meanwhile, Mr Brash says he is backing Hartlepool businesses by ensuring that leaflet printing for his campaign is done locally.
Working with the The Print Factory, based in Moreland Street, he has just placed his first order for a newsletter going to Hartlepool homes in 2023.