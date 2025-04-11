Students with Michael Mackin, from Stockton Sixth Form College, at the Covid art exhibition at the University hospital of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The impact of Covid will not be forgotten at Hartlepool’s hospital after specially commissioned artwork was unveiled.

A memorial featuring nine individual pieces by students has been installed at the University Hospital of Hartlepool inside the main entrance.

Each one is a different reflection of the impact of Covid-19 which was linked to more than 230,000 deaths in the UK alone.

The memorial will be seen by thousands of patients, visitors and staff a year as they enter or leave the hospital foyer.

Art student Maisy Thomas Covid art exhibition at the University hospital of Hartlepool.

Students who created the art joined hospital leaders and partner agencies for the memorial’s grand unveiling on Monday morning.

It coincided with World Health Day and just over five years since the first lockdown.

Stacey Hunter, chief executive of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Covid was one of those things in life that when we are 50, 100 years down the line people will continue to think about and reflect on.”

She added the pandemic was a huge challenge for the NHS, including hospital staff and other frontline care workers, adding: “I know on their behalf they are really grateful for the effort of people to try to mark and symbolise that.”

Stockton Sixth Form College won a competition to design the memorial after the hospital trust’s newly formed visual arts council put a call out to local schools and colleges late last year.

Chair of the arts council Jean MacLeod said: “What we wanted was to reflect the experience that we all had in Covid.

"We thought about something created by the community for the community.”

She said she was “astonished” with the quality of the students’ designs.

Maisy Thomas, 16, created a piece called In The Heart of the Storm featuring a mask and praising the “selfless hero” nurses.

She said: “My mam was a key worker, a nurse, so it has a lot of meaning to me.

"She worked really hard alongside everyone else.”

Fellow student Lucy Fox, whose work is also on show, said: “I’m very excited. Hopefully, people will stop and take a minute to think about it and what it means to them.

"The installation is a collection of different ideas. There will always be one idea people can relate to.”