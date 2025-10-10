'Pause' in maternity services at University Hospital of Hartlepool will continue after review

Health chiefs have revealed a "pause" in the delivery of babies at the University Hospital of Hartlepool will now remain in place until the start of next year.

The midwife-led maternity unit at the hospital, named the Rowan Suite, became fully operational in late 2020, taking bookings for women considered to be “low risk” – with 113 births having occurred to date.

It has now been confirmed this has “been extended to January 2026” following a “period of review”.

Antenatal and postnatal care will continue as normal during this period, as they have been to date, along with home births.

A spokesperson from University Hospitals Tees, the hospital group which includes both North Tees and Hartlepool and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trusts, stressed measures will be in place to ”support the low number of women impacted”.

They said: “Earlier this year we made the decision to suspend intrapartum care in the Rowan Suite at the University Hospital of Hartlepool for a period of three months due to a number of workforce pressures and low activity.

“Following a period of review, this has now been extended to January 2026.

“We are absolutely committed to continuing to offer all other antenatal and postnatal services.”

They added: “To support women’s choices, births within Hartlepool are still offered by homebirth if appropriate.

“This in addition to further options at the University Hospital of North Tees, including a pool birth or a low dependency room replicating the environment of the Rowan Suite.

“As well as doing everything we can to support the low number of women impacted by this, we are working closely with our local authority and other partners around these challenges.”

Recent statistics from November 2023 to April 2025 show there were 1,209 births within the trust area by women who live in a Hartlepool postcode, with 1,175 taking place at the University Hospital of North Tees and just 34 at the Rowan Suite.