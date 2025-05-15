Concerns over three-month pause in delivery of babies at University Hospital of Hartlepool

Health chiefs have revealed there will be a three-month "pause" in the delivery of babies at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

The midwife-led maternity unit at the hospital, named the Rowan Suite, became fully operational in November 2020, catering for pregnant women considered to be "low risk”.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust bosses explained the three-month pause in “intrapartum care” - which is the period from the start of labour until delivery - is due to "staffing absences”.

They stressed antenatal and postnatal care will "continue as normal", along with home births, and they continue to support the "low number of women impacted”.

But Glen Hughes, of campaign group Fighting 4 Hartlepool Hospital, stressed a fully functioning maternity facility "is needed" at the hospital to support the "growing" borough and said the pause will negatively impact families in the town.

He said: "Now people are going to have to go through to the University Hospital of North Tees, adding on more pressure to their services, it means people have to travel.

"I think a lot of mothers-to-be will be extremely stressed knowing they can’t have a normal midwifery-led birth at Hartlepool."

Councillors at the latest authority-wide Hartlepool Borough Council meeting stressed it is a situation they want to see resolved "as quickly as possible" - adding they have fought for the maternity services "over a long period of time”.

A health trust spokesperson said: “This temporary measure is in response to some staffing absences the department has over this time, meaning we will not be able to run the continuity of carer service.

“Continuity of carer is a national initiative which ensures the same midwife is assigned to care for a woman throughout the whole of her pregnancy journey, including her birth.

“This will have no impact on other activity in the unit – including antenatal and postnatal care and home births which will continue as normal.

“We have worked with the low number of women impacted by this who will all continue to be supported by our experienced midwifery team throughout their pregnancy journey.

“Since the return of the unit to Hartlepool in 2020, our teams have worked with great success with local women and families and we look to the return of the service very soon.”