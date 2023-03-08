Hartlepool Borough Council has partnered with Togetherall a safe, anonymous online community where people support each other to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

People living in Hartlepool aged 16 and over can now join and it is free to use.

They can connect with other people who are experiencing similar thoughts and feelings, keep track of their thoughts in their own online journal, identify and work towards goals, and track their progress.

Togetherall has supported over 350,000 members.

Members can also take part in online courses from improving sleep to managing social anxiety and coping with grief and loss, and can connect with others with shared experiences to share useful tips.

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “Togetherall provides support to millions of people throughout the UK and globally, and we’re very proud to be the first council in the Tees Valley to make it available to our residents.

“It’s proven to help those who are struggling with stress, isolation, anxiety, depression and other issues and since it was set up in 2007, it has supported over 350,000 members.”

Togetherall does not use real names and is monitored around the clock by licensed mental health professionals who interact with the community and members can reach out to them directly at any time.

Chief executive of Togetherall, Henry Jones, said he was delighted to be available for people in Hartlepool adding: “Sharing thoughts, feelings and experiences with other people is a vital part of the support we all need."

