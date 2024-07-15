Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nurse in Hartlepool who helped pioneer a new way of caring for patients in care homes has retired after more than four decades in the NHS.

Anne Bagley has worked in the community for more than 41 years in various health trusts and caring for a wide range of patients.

She was one of the first nurse practitioners in the region to work directly with care homes to support them and residents, and has been described by colleagues as “inspirational”.

Community nursing lead Lynn Morgan said: “Anne was one of the first group of nurses to work closely with care homes to support them.

Anne Bagley (centre) with some of her community nursing team members.

“It was really inspirational, she set off a new way of working with care homes is still in practice today and seen as a real service of excellence. I remember being quite in awe of Anne during this time for the work she did.

“She had a wonderful career caring for patients from babies, to adults and the elderly.

“She has embraced every change and delivered it to her very best. She has always been there for her patients no matter what.

“Her wealth of experience and support will be greatly missed by myself and all of the team including staff and residents within the care homes.”

Anne at the start of her career in 1980.

For 20 years, Anne, from Seaham, worked as a community matron at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

She said: “I have had a fantastic career. I have always wanted to do the best for my patients and have made some wonderful friends along the way.

“I want to thank all of my colleagues for their support over the years.”