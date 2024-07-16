Public health officials say bid for new fast food takeaway in Hartlepool neighbourhood would harm locals' health
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year to transform the vacant property at 125 Raby Road into a hot food takeaway.
The application from Bhupinder Singh notes the site was previously a barbers’ shop and has stood empty since 2022.
A supporting planning statement outlines the takeaway would serve food such as pizzas, parmesans, kebabs, burgers, additional sides and soft drinks.
It added: “It is felt that the development will bring a more efficient use of the site.”
A decision is due to be made by the council planning committee on Wednesday, July 17, but a officers are recommending refusal.
It said: “The proposed use would exceed the threshold for hot food takeaways in the Raby Road/Hart Lane corner.
“The proposed development is also considered to conflict with Local Plan policy requirements with respect to undermining efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and would have a negative impact on public health.”
Hartlepool’s director of public health Craig Blundred objects to the proposals, highlighting the town’s high levels of obese/overweight children and numbers of takeaways and fast food outlets.
He said: “It is likely to have a detrimental effect on the local population and will contribute to poor health and health inequalities through the increase in the availability of high fat and sugar foods.”
Three objections have been submitted by residents raising similar concerns, although there have also been seven letters in support arguing the plans would bring a vacant property into use.