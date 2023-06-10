Emergency repairs are set to be carried out on the Wingfield Castle paddle steamer within months as part of an agreed restoration programme.

The vessel, berthed next to the Museum of Hartlepool in the Marina’s Jackson Dock, has fallen into considerable disrepair while closed to the public for a number of years.

One of the UK’s leading marine civil engineering consultants has been appointed to develop detailed plans for her restoration and council chiefs expect work to start later this summer.

PS Wingfield Castle berthed at Hartlepool marina. Picture by FRANK REID

Meanwhile, the council has launched a new survey asking people what they want to see the Wingfield Castle used for when the restoration is finished.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said: “Our plans for the restoration of the Wingfield Castle are progressing steadily.

"Beckett Rankine, the UK's leading maritime civil engineering consultancy, has been appointed to develop the design and specifications for the project, and this week extensive surveys have been undertaken on the vessel.

"It is anticipated that works will start in earnest on the vessel towards the end of the summer.

Rusting railings on Wingfield Castle. Picture by FRANK REID

“The Wingfield Castle is an important historical asset within the Museum of Hartlepool collections, and the restoration project will secure its long-term conservation.”

The restoration is due to be carried out in three phases with the first being emergency repairs.

The second phase will focus on interim repairs, and the final stage will be conservation and repair works.

PS Wingfield Castle looking a sorry sight. Picture by FRANK REID

For the later stages, Wingfield Castle is due to go into the dry dock where HMS Trincomalee is currently, which will be relocated.

People are invited to give their views now on how the Wingfield Castle could be used at the council’s Your Say Our Future website.

It stated: “We will use your ideas to help develop the Wingfield Castle as a visitor attraction to create a sustainable future for the vessel.”

A second short survey is also open asking for people’s memories of the vessel which was built by prominent town shipbuilders William Gray and Company and launched in 1934.

Happier times: How the Wingfield Castle looked ten years ago in 2013.

