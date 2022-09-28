The floating Hartlepool movie star set for emergency repairs

Hartlepool borough councillors have this week agreed the preferred options for works to the Wingfield Castle along with the refurbishment of the Museum of Hartlepool and the dry dock dam board at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

Wednesday’s finance and policy committee heard that the programmes will be “very beneficial” to the area and help attract more visitors to the historic sites.

The Wingfield Castle restoration will be phased over the next three years and will allow it to be displayed on the water as an integral part of the Museum of Hartlepool “for years to come”.

Hartlepool's Wingfield Castle paddle steamer.

Council officers noted the paddle steamer, which featured in the 1980 film The Elephant Man while moored in London, is in “a significant state of disrepair” and proposals include emergency works to prevent sinkage.

The scheme also requires repairs to be carried out on the dam board of the dry dock which currently houses HMS Trincomalee.

Cllr Shane Moore, the leader of the council, said: “The Wingfield Castle is part of our cultural heritage and I’m delighted the recommended timeline for her restoration is taking shape.”

He added they will be “in a position to commence emergency works before the end of this year”.

Future proposals for the refurbishment of the Museum of Hartlepool include improving access to the museum, creating new learning and community spaces for families and events, and renovating exhibition spaces.