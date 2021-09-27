SHAPING UP: Build small steps into your lifestyle in order to lose weight or get healthy

We encourage them to aim for 10,000 steps and drink at least two to three litres of water per day. That’s it!

They think they need to make massive changes in order to get massive results.

Take weight loss for example, people think they need to exercise for hours every day, cut out all carbs and sugar, low calories, don’t eat after 8pm, swallow magic weight loss pills and zero alcohol.

But actually, the biggest mistake people make is that they try and change too much, too quickly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big changes are not sustainable. Yes, you may be able to make big changes and lose a lot of weight quickly, but after a few weeks it all falls apart.

It doesn’t matter what your goal is or what you’re trying to achieve in life, actions become second nature, more quickly and more easily when they’re simple.

That’s why we have so many successful clients with our 14-Day Shred (our online weight loss programme).

We don’t ask them to starve themselves, we don’t ask them to exercise for hours every day, we simply give them small tasks to perform consistently over the two-week course.

We provide them with a meal plan to follow that gives them structure and to log their calories in MyFitnessPal. We encourage them to aim for 10,000 steps and drink at least 2-3 litres of water per day. That’s it!

Those small tasks can be easily built into their lifestyle. They don’t take up too much time and they’re easy to follow, but those small steps result in big progress when performed consistently. You can see some of the results below…

“I’m really happy I took up this plan, I haven’t always completed each task everyday but really wanted to concentrate on my relationship with food. I have a lot going on in my life and have just adopted the “grab something quick” method and it’s usually empty calories so leaves me still feeling hungry. So, planning meals and having something ready has been fantastic and I haven’t felt hungry. I didn’t always eat the meals on the plan but had something from one of the cookbooks and have loved the variety. I’m going to keep on planning and using some of the recipes going forward and aim to achieve more steps, which with a desk job I have found hard to achieve on days. On the scales I have lost 11lb but I feel much better and more energised and even more importantly, motivated to continue” – Deb N.

“This plan was challenging especially at the start but I am so glad I did it. I have lost 8lb so over the moon and have proven to myself that I can make changes that will benefit my health and mental well-being. I was able to hit the steps, calories and water so now just need to factor in more workouts moving forward I feel great!” – Diane M.

“I’ve lost 2.5 inches off my waist and an inch off my arms. Legs the same and I’m down a dress size but most importantly my mind has def been reset. The meal plans already done for the week ahead and my portion sizes are back under control!!” – Jill C

So, next time you want to lose weight, or achieve any health goals, start with small steps and be consistent. It’s amazing what you can achieve in a short space of time!