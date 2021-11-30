SHAPING UP: Helping you get out and about when it’s cold and dark on a morning

Walking is a great form of exercise and produces endorphins, which will give you a natural boost.

You’re not alone; many people do experience a dip in their energy levels and vitality around this time of year.

Winter brings colder temperatures and shorter days with less sunlight and sometimes a dark winter morning can make it difficult to get out of bed.

Here’s five things you can do to boost your energy levels and leave you feeling ready to face the cold and frosty days ahead.

Get a Good Breakfast:

A good nutritious breakfast can give you the energy boost you need to power through your day. Try to include protein, slowly digested carbohydrates, and healthy fats, along with some fruit or vegetables.

Protein helps to build and repair tissue in your body, transport and store nutrients, and provide your body with energy. Carbohydrates are the main source of energy for your body.

Healthy fats supply energy and also help your body absorb some vitamins.

Take a Brisk Walk:

Walking is a great form of exercise and produces endorphins, which will give you a natural boost. It can stimulate the body, get the blood flowing, and the fresh air can make you feel more alert. It doesn't have to be a long walk—just 10 minutes in the fresh air can boost your day!

Avoid Too Much Caffeine:

A small amount of caffeine, consumed at the right time can make you feel more alert, but too much can have the opposite effect. Too much caffeine will make you feel sluggish and tired. Stick to one cup of coffee a day and avoid drinking it close to bed time.

Eat High Protein Foods:

Not consuming enough protein during the day can contribute towards fatigue. Protein-based foods provide the body with fuel to repair and build tissues. Protein takes longer than carbohydrates to break down in the body so it provides a longer-lasting energy.

Workout Regularly: