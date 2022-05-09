SHAPING UP: Wake up to the fact that working out in a morning is the best thing to do

As soon as the alarm goes off, jump up turn it off, and get in the shower. Quickly shower and clean your teeth. This will wake you up straight away.

“I’ll have time later...I’ll get it done after work...” They’re just some of the thoughts that we’ve all had at one time or another as the temptation of the snooze button takes over.

However, working out in the morning is the best thing you can do because you are immediately setting the tone for the rest of your day.

If you get yourself out of bed these are the benefits you’ll be rewarded with:

Spike Your Metabolism - When you workout at high intensity your body continues to burn calories after the workout, even when you’re not moving.

So, if you get your workout done early on a morning, you’ll still be burning calories while you go about your daily tasks throughout the day.

Boost Your Physical and Mental Energy - Movement can be an excellent source of energy, something many of us need when we start our day.

But beyond that, morning exercise has been shown to improve focus and mental abilities all day long.

Improve Your Mood and Feel Happier - Exercise releases endorphins that improve your mood.

Working out in the morning is always a great way to put yourself in a happy place to take on your day. This endorphin release will keep your spirits up all day long and leave you with a better attitude.

Develop Strong Self-Discipline

Waking up early on a morning to exercise certainly requires self-discipline. It’s not easy at first and does get easier over time. But while you’re training yourself into a routine, the discipline is likely to spill over into other areas of your life too.

Making morning exercise part of your daily routine isn’t easy at first. You’ll have to be disciplined to wake up early. But it just takes a little time and practice to make it a habit. Here’s seven tips to help you get started:

1. Go to Bed Earlier

It goes without saying, if you go to bed late, you’re going to struggle getting up early. Aim to get seven to eight hours of rest a night.

2. Prepare

Lay out your workout gear in the bathroom the night before. Have your running shoes ready at the door. Music playlist ready.

3. Move Your Alarm

Set your alarm clock and then move it away from your arm’s reach, so that you have to get up out of bed to turn it off.

4. Shower

As soon as the alarm goes off, jump up turn it off, and get in the shower. Quickly shower and clean your teeth. This will wake you up straight away.

5. Drink Water

Before you leave the house drink a glass of water to hydrate your body.

6. Keep Your Workout Short but Intense

It’s not easy getting out of bed if you know you have to go through a 60-90 minute workout.

Instead, complete a 20-30 minute HIIT style workout to get it done quickly.

Psychologically it makes getting up easier, plus HIIT style workouts are going to help spike your calorie burning!

7. Rehydrate and Refuel

Drink even more water and eat a healthy well-deserved breakfast as soon as possible after your workout.

This part is even easier if you prepare your breakfast the night before too.

Overnight oats are my favourite; tasty, nutritious and saves me time on a morning.