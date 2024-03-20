Steaming ahead: First phase of Hartlepool built vessel Wingfield Castle restoration completed by North Shields engineering firm
Emergency repairs have been carried out to the Wingfield Castle paddle steamer on budget and ahead of schedule.
It is part of a two-year restoration project by Hartlepool Borough Council to allow residents to once again step on board after several years out of action.
The works, carried out by Southbay Civil Engineering, have included removing timber decking, repainting and carrying out inspections.
Quantity surveyor Dale Dickinson said: “We’ve also undertaken a number of inspections on some mechanisms within the vessel itself.
"Some of that includes the gangway, and the paddle wheel.”
He added: "As the vessel was vacant for a number of years there was a lot of vegetation within the area of the vessel.
"We’ve also removed part of that which makes it aesthetically better.”
Phase two of the project is set to focus on interim repairs, and the final stage will be conservation and further repair works to make it safe for visitors again.
The council says the Wingfield Castle is an important historical asset within the Museum of Hartlepool collections, and the restoration project will secure its long-term conservation.
It was built in 1934 at William Gray & Company in Hartlepool and operated as a passenger ferry on the River Humber for the LNER for several decades.
It later had a starring role in the 1980 film The Elephant Man while moored in London.
The vessel, currently berthed behind the Museum of Hartlepool off Maritime Avenue, is said to be “at the heart” of the council’s Tides of Change project to breathe new life into the dockside museum site and transform it into a vibrant hub of culture and heritage.
The council stated: “Through a thoughtful redesign, we're creating a space that welcomes all, with improved access, enhanced exhibition areas, and engaging learning facilities.
"The restoration of PS Wingfield Castle stands as a testament to our commitment to preserving our maritime heritage for future generations to enjoy.”
LDN Architects have been appointed by the council to develop the plans.
People are also encouraged to give their ideas and input in a survey at yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk which is open now and runs until Monday, May 20.