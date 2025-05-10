Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Hartlepool GP surgeries are in line for “major improvements” under a £102 million government plan.

Gladstone House at Victoria Road Health Centre, Headland Medical Centre and Throston Medical Centre will all benefit from from new funding, the town’s Labour MP Jonathan Brash has announced.

It is part of Labour’s £102 million plan to upgrade 1,000 GP surgeries across the country which it’s said will help deliver better care for patients and ease the pressure on the busy surgeries.

The funding is aimed at creating more space, improving facilities, and supporting GPs to see more patients.

Mr Brash said: “This is great news for Hartlepool. By upgrading our local surgeries, we can give GPs more space and better tools to treat more patients.”

Labour councillors for each of the three wards where the surgeries are based have also welcomed the news.

Councillor Karen Oliver, who represents the Victoria Ward and is chair of neighbourhood services, said: “This investment is a vital step toward improving local healthcare, easing the burden on overstretched staff, and ensuring residents in the Victoria Ward can access the care they need, when they need it in their own community.”

Headland and Harbour councillor Cllr Matt Dodds added: “Protecting and improving vital local services like the Headland

Medical Centre, ensures our community can continue to thrive.

Cllr Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, also said: “This is fantastic news from the government.

"More support going into GP surgeries will make a real difference to people’s lives. It means quicker appointments, better access, and more time with doctors.

"That’s exactly what Hartlepool needs.”