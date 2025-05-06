Teesside leaders urge government energy minister in support of X-energy's Hartlepool nuclear plans

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 13:53 BST
Regional leaders have written to a government minister to express support for both a national new nuclear reactors in Hartlepool.

A regional joint letter of support has been sent to Lord Hunt of Kings Heath, Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero, championing nuclear power company X-energy’s multi-billion-pound proposal for new technology reactors near Hartlepool’s existing power station.

The letter is urging the government to capitalise on the existing nuclear expertise and infrastructure by supporting the development of next-generation AMR technology.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, who is spearheading a cross-party coalition of industry and local leaders, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the cross-party and multi-agency support behind our joint letter to Government calling for advanced modular reactors to be brought to Hartlepool.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash and the letter of support for new nuclear in Hartlepool signed by regional stakeholders.Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash and the letter of support for new nuclear in Hartlepool signed by regional stakeholders.
“It shows the strength of unity in our region and the shared belief in Hartlepool’s potential to lead the way in clean energy, innovation and skilled jobs for the future.”

The letter emphasises the potential of X-energy’s Xe-100 AMRs, which are already being developed in the United States, to provide not only electricity but also heat and hydrogen for industrial processes, positioning Hartlepool and the wider Teesside region as a hub for clean energy innovation.

Signatories of the letter also include Tom Bryant, CEO of Tees Valley Combined Authority, Tees Valley Mayor Lord Ben Houchen, Hartlepool Borough Council leader Brenda Harrison and managing director Denise McGuckin, as well as Joanne Fryett, chief executive of North East of England Process Industry Cluster.

They add in the letter: “We urge the Government to make Hartlepool a priority site for this cutting-edge technology”.

