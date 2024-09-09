A “world class” new facility at the University Hospital of Hartlepool is set to provide the best possible training to the next generation of health care professionals.

The £1.25million Health and Social Care Academy features a host of state-of-the-art equipment and simulation suites including incredibly lifelike mannequins, wards and domestic settings.

The former Ward 10 at the hospital has been transformed and will be used by current hospital and social care workers as well as students hoping to join the NHS.

The new academy is one of five projects under the £25m government-funded Hartlepool Town Deal.

(Left to right) Gary Wright (Deputy Director education and Learning) Darren Hankey (Chair of Hartlepool Town Deal Board and Principal of Hartlepool College of Further Education), Stacey Hunter (Chief Executive North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust) and Pamela Hargreaves (Hartlepool Borough Council) at the opening of the Health and Social Academy at University Hospital of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Partners from North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, Hartlepool Borough Council and Hartlepool College of Further Education saw what it has to offer at its official opening.

Gary Wight, the Trust’s deputy director of education and learning, said it has been a five-year “labour of love”.

He said: “It’s a fantastic facility which will really inspire not only currant staff but future staff,” adding it was just the beginning of an exiting new chapter.

And the trust’s chief nurse, Dr Hilary Lloyd, who is from Hartlepool, said: "We want the best and the brightest in Hartlepool to continue to work in the NHS and local authorities.

Teresa Pounder, (education lead) with one of the new care academy's models based on a real baby. Picture by FRANK REID

“High quality education without doubt leads to high quality patient care, and our patients deserve the best.”

The academy includes classrooms and training suites that simulate real wards and settings including a patient’s living room.

Among the lifelike mannequins of patients is a replica of a real seven-year-old girl with Downs Syndrome to offer a wide variety of training possibilities.

Darren Hankey, chair of the Hartlepool Town Deal Board, and also principal of key partner the FE college, paid tribute to former board chair Alby Pattison who he said would be delighted with the academy.

Gwen, a model scanned from a real seven-year-old child with Down's Syndrome will be used in the training academy. Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Hankey said such a facility is especially important as people live longer adding: “This was the vision for Ward 10. Here we are in Hartlepool and we’ve got a literally world class, state-of-the-art facility to make sure that the education and skills need of the health and social care sector can be met.”

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee hailed the facility as “awesome” for the town.