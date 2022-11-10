The 64-year-old founder of international company Hart Biologicals was described as a “unique” and “very special” man at his funeral on Thursday, November 10.

He was remembered as a loving family man to his wife Lynne, their children Elizabeth and James, and siblings Robert, Malcolm, Linda and Susan.

Alby, who was 64, died on Sunday, October 30, after he was diagnosed with a very rare heart condition called Cardiac Amyloidosis.

Alby at the Best of Hartlepool Awards 2019 where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

He was passionate about sport – particularly rugby and cricket – education and raising money for charities.

Funeral celebrant Brian Bullock joked he would need three weeks to tell Alby’s life story.

Stranton Grange Crematorium was overflowing with people wishing to pay their respects.

Brian said: “Alby was a proud Hartlepudlian and wanted the best for the town and the people of the town.

Alby Pattison's coffin is carried into Stranton Grange Crematorium by members of Hartlepool Rovers rugby club. Picture by FRANK REID

"He was a real ambassador for Hartlepool and his generosity with time and sponsorship in supporting numerous charities and clubs will never be forgotten.”

Alby was passionate about sport and development, being a member of Seaton Carew Cricket Club, and coach and member of the senior management at Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club.

Several rugby club members served as pallbearers, and Hartlepool Brass Band which Alby was a member of played at the service.

Mourners gather in Stranton Cemetery for Alby Pattison's funeral. Picture by FRANK REID

In 2002 he started Hart Biologicals which grew into an international award-winning medical diagnostics company.

Alby was awarded the MBE in 2018 for his services to international trade, the economy and charity.

More recently, he was chair of the Hartlepool Town Deal Board and was instrumental in in securing millions of pounds from the Government to help transform the town.

He also served as a governor for Grange primary, Manor Community Academy and High Tunstall College of Science as part of his commitment to helping young people.

Phil Mitchell, of Rovers rugby club, said Alby was an “absolutely loving family man”.

He said: “He lived a relatively short life, but by golly he packed a lot into that life.

"Because of the man Alby was, the legacy he has left and family that he leaves behind, whilst Alby is no longer here in person his memory, his legacy will live on forever.