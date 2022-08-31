Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well known local journalist Nick Loughlin is set to run this year’s London Marathon for the charity Prostate Cancer UK.

He is being backed by former Hartlepool Mail and Northern Echo football writer Paul Fraser, who now runs PR company Rephrase Media, in Hartlepool, which has become Nick’s first corporate sponsor.

Rephrase branding will appear on Nick’s Prostate Cancer UK running vest when he runs the streets of the capital, covering the classic 26.2 mile distance on October 2.

Paul Fraser of Rephrase Media (left) with former Northern Echo colleague Nick Loughlin who is running the London Marathon for Prostate Cancer UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul said: “I’ve done the Great North Run myself, and can’t imagine getting to the finish line, turning round and heading back to the start.

"It’s a real effort from Nick and Rephrase Media is more than happy to support him on his journey.

“The football world is a big supporter of Prostate Cancer and between us, we have covered enough games over the years to appreciate the link between the game and the charity.”

Nick, now editor at Paul Gough Media, is set to run the marathon two weeks after the Great North Run.

He said: “I can’t thank Paul and Rephrase enough for their support. It’s great to have my first corporate sponsor on board – hopefully the first of many.

“Prostate Cancer affects one in eight men, which is a scary statistic. My uncle was diagnosed earlier this year, and that really brought it home to me.

"I’m very proud to be wearing the charity vest around the streets of the North-East and then London.”