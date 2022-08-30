New images show how Hartlepool town centre area could become homes and shops

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool based private developers, Advanced RS Developments, has submitted plans for a “£25million city centre living scheme delivering 98 stylish apartments and 6 retail units”.

The new Orchard Court development, off Raby Road, will see the full regeneration of both the Willows building, previously the registry office and a drug support centre, and the former Engineers Social Club.

Advanced RS Developments managing director Rob Collier said “Orchard Court will create much needed jobs within the town, encourage economic growth and give confidence to other private developers to invest in regenerating our beloved town centre.”

How the proposed Orchard Court development, off Raby Road, Hartlepool, could look.

If approved, work will hopefully start before the end of the year and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

He added: “We’re excited to see the major regeneration plans unveiled for the town centre and Orchard Court is a key element within that.

“We’ve already received enquiries for the 7,000sq ft of retail space from a selection of big brands, which will create new employment opportunities across a multitude of roles."

Historic Sir William Grey House will remain untouched.

Another view of the proposed Orchard Court development.

Advanced RS Developments says it has worked closely with both the custodians of Sir William Grey House and Hartlepool Borough Council to ensure that Orchard Court frames and compliments the prestigious building in a style befitting its status and heritage”.