Where and when is Hartlepool’s next walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic

The next Covid vaccination/booster clinic to take place in the town will be in the car park at Tesco, in Burn Road, on Friday, March 11, from 10am until 5pm.

First and second doses and boosters will be available. The clinics are open to anyone aged 12 or over and no appointment is needed.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout."

Hartlepool's next walk-in vaccination clinic will take place on Friday, March 11./Photo: PA

There must be at least 12 weeks between first and second doses for ages 12-17, and at least eight weeks for ages 18 and over.

There must be at least three months between a second dose and a booster.

For more information go to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/vaccine-questions-answered.

