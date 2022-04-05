Hartlepool Boer War statue fund tops £30,000 as Asda make generous donation
A project to replace a Hartlepool war memorial has received another shot in the arm thanks to the generosity of the town’s Asda supermarket.
The Boer War statue fund won an internet vote competition to receive the top £500 award from Asda’s independent charity the Asda Foundation.
Project fundraiser Stephen Close was presented with the bumper-sized cheque from Jackie Carroll as the £25,000 appeal comes to a close after reaching its target.
A replacement statue of a Boer War soldier is currently being made by renowned artist Ray Lonsdale for the memorial in Ward Jackson Park.
The original bronze statue disappeared over 50 years and is believed to have been stolen for scrap.
Stephen said: "The statue is now under construction and should be complete in 10 weeks so I hope for an installation date sometime in September in Ward Jackson Park.”
A crowdfunding page at gofundme.com has now topped £30,000 thanks to the public’s generous support.