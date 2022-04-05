Hartlepool Boer War statue fund tops £30,000 as Asda make generous donation

The Boer War statue fund won an internet vote competition to receive the top £500 award from Asda’s independent charity the Asda Foundation.

Project fundraiser Stephen Close was presented with the bumper-sized cheque from Jackie Carroll as the £25,000 appeal comes to a close after reaching its target.

A replacement statue of a Boer War soldier is currently being made by renowned artist Ray Lonsdale for the memorial in Ward Jackson Park.

Boer War statue fundraiser Stephen Close receives a cheque for £500 from Jackie Carroll towards the project in Ward Jackson Park.

The original bronze statue disappeared over 50 years and is believed to have been stolen for scrap.

Stephen said: "The statue is now under construction and should be complete in 10 weeks so I hope for an installation date sometime in September in Ward Jackson Park.”

A crowdfunding page at gofundme.com has now topped £30,000 thanks to the public’s generous support.

The new Boer War statue is taking shape.

