Ceremonial Hartlepool Mayor and popular community worker remembered during moving event at town's mosque

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community presented money raised raised in a peace walk in Ward Jackson Park last year to four charities at the Nasir Mosque in Brougham Terrace on Thursday evening.

A £500 cheque was presented to Cllr Loynes’ chosen charities of Miles For Men and Alice House Hospice.

Representatives of Hartlepool's Nasir Mosque and town charities at the presentation evening after money was raised through a Walk of Peace in Ward Jackson and for the Poppy Appeal.

Presentations for the same amount were also given to The Annexe centre and St Aidan’s Church food bank, which the mosque has donated 10,000 meals to in the last two years.

Just under 100 people took part in Hartlepool’s Walk for Peace last September as part of a national event which raised over £750,000 for different affiliated charities.

The money for Cllr Loynes’ charities was accepted by her husband Dennis and Deputy Mayor Cllr Rob Cook.

Dennis said: “Although Brenda was ill at the time, she insisted on attending and took part for a small part of the walk which she enjoyed.

Zaheer Ahmad, the Chairman of Charity Walk For Peace (left) as Deputy Mayor Cllr Rob Cook and Cllr Dennis Loynes receive a cheque for the late Brenda Loynes' chosen charities.

"We have attended a number of events at the Mosque, and she was always pleased to attend.”

Cllr Cook praised the “phenomenal” amount of work of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community adding: "It was an honour being present and I am very thankful for the donations that was made to Brenda’s chosen charities.”

Tributes were also paid to Teresa Driver, who died last July aged just 48, who was much-loved in the local community and worked closely with the mosque.

Sacha Bedding, of The Annexe, said: “It was a really moving evening and a privilege to see how our friends at the Mosque have managed to raise so much money and to share it will others.”

Zaheer Ahmad (left) and Colonel (retired) Ian Simpson MBE of the British Legion Hartlepool Branch with a cheque representing the amount raised for the Poppy Appeal by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in the UK.

St Aidan’s Church said they look forward to receiving the food from the mosque each week and is appreciated by those they help.

The evening also included the presentation of a cheque representing over £25,000 collected by the Ahmadi Muslims across the UK for the Poppy Appeal.

In return the British Legion presented certificates to the Hartlepool and Newcastle Ahmadiyya branches for raising nearly £7,000.

