Hartlepool residents can play a hands on role in exciting maritime heritage projects.

People are invited to find out more about volunteering opportunities with a new Maritime Skills Academy being developed by Hartlepool Borough Council.

It is part of the council’s ambitious Tides of Change project, using funding from the National Lottery and Tees Valley Combined Authority to improve the visitor experience at the Museum of Hartlepool and the paddle steamer Wingfield Castle.

Volunteers will get the chance to be part of two maritime restoration projects.

One is the chance to help with the restoration of the Wingfield Castle. Volunteers will get hands-on to help clean, conserve and maintain the ship’s historic features, document artefacts and collect personal stories and memories to help re-tell the vessel’s story and look after Hartlepool’s maritime heritage for the long term.

No previous experience is necessary as full training is provided. Everyone is welcome, whether you are retired, looking for a new adventure, or dreaming of a career in museums or heritage.

People are also invited to be part of The Friarage Project and work side by side with expert boatbuilders from the North East Maritime Trust to restore The Friarage, a classic coble fishing boat.

A drop-in event for people to learn about the volunteering opportunities was held at the Museum of Hartlepool on Wednesday.

A second event takes place on Saturday, September 27, in Community Hub Central, York Road, from 10am to 12.45pm.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “This is a fantastic chance for residents to learn new skills and help preserve important parts of our maritime history for future generations.

“The Tides of Change project is a cornerstone of Hartlepool’s £150 million waterfront transformation, and we’re thrilled to offer hands-on opportunities for local people to get involved and make a real difference.

“We would once again like to thank The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players for the funding we’ve received which is helping make this possible.”

If people can’t make it to Saturday’s event, they can get more information by emailing [email protected]