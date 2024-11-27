Digital images have revealed what a "very exciting" proposed renovation at a town visitor attraction could look like.

Early design concept work has been carried out by local authority chiefs ahead of a planned redevelopment of the Museum of Hartlepool and restoration of the Wingfield Castle paddle steamer.

It comes after in August an application was submitted to the National Lottery Heritage Fund on behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council for £6.8million to develop and deliver the project titled Tides of Change.

An update on what the proposed work would look like was presented to the latest meeting of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee.

An aerial view of how the Tides For Change project would look.

Officers outlined how the project would see the Museum of Hartlepool at Jackson Dock redeveloped on its current footprint into a “fully accessible building” with new entrances created to provide “improved access”.

There would also be a reconfiguration of internal lay outs and increased and upgraded exhibition space including interactive features.

Meanwhile, new community and learning spaces would be provided along with improvements to the quayside.

Digital images showing what the Museum of Hartlepool could look like following redevelopment works proposed by the Tides of Change Project.

Elsewhere views of and access to the Wingfield Castle would be enhanced, with the vessel being restored and brought back into productive use and events and activity spaces offered.

It comes after initial emergency repair works were completed on the paddle steamer earlier this year.

Built in Hartlepool by William Gray and Company and launched in 1934, the vessel formerly served as a Humber Estuary ferry and later featured in the 1980 film The Elephant Man.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, committee chair, said the project was “very exciting” and would put more of the town’s “local treasures on display”.

How the restored Wingfield Paddle steamer could look.

She added: “I think it will really redefine that whole area and put the Museum of Hartlepool, which is a bit of a little known attraction, in people’s minds.

“I think that can only be good for the town and the people who live here.”

Subject to securing funding, the museum work would be expected to be finished in autumn 2028 with the Wingfield Castle visitor experience project also completed around the same time.

The redeveloped Museum of Hartlepool would then re-open to the public from spring 2029.

Council chiefs added they expect to hear the outcome of their National Lottery Heritage Fund bid shortly.