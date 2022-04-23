Wonderful waterfront memories for you to enjoy.
Wonderful waterfront memories for you to enjoy.

10 archive photos from the Waterfront Festival as it gets ready to return to Hartlepool

A flagship summer event will return to Hartlepool this year and that means more scenes like these.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 11:39 am

The Waterfront Festival will return in July with lots of events for people to enjoy.

To get you in the spirit of the occasion, here are some reminders of the festival last year and in 2019, 2018 and 2017.

Are you pictured as you watched the live entertainment, or simply lapping up the sun?

Take a look and re-live some great memories.

1. Flowers and fun

Fun in the sun last year.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. Meeting new friends in 2018

Kateria (left) with mum Dagmar of Slovakia, with friends at the Waterfront Festival 4 years ago.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. Back to 2019

Fans watch Michael Rice on stage at the 2019 festival.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

4. Time for a dance

Fans having fun in 2019.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3