Dates announced for Hartlepool Waterfront Festival as event returns with ‘jam-packed’ programme in the summer

Hartlepool Waterfront Festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, from midday to 6pm, and will feature a jam-packed programme of open-air performances, immersive experiences, family-friendly activities and creative installations.

This year’s festival will be extra special as it will be the last time the event takes place on the Waterfront before the construction of multi-million pound leisure facility The Highlight begins on the site.

The momentous occasion will be reflected in the festival’s theme, ‘When The Boat Comes in’, exploring the ideas of arrivals, departures, welcomes and goodbyes.

Folk Dance Remixed will be part of the event's jam-packed programme.

Visitors will be treated to a number of performances and attractions – with the workshops making a welcome return after being scaled back last year due to Covid.

Among the festival attractions confirmed so far is Gaia - a spectacular replica of planet Earth by internationally-renowned visual artist Luke Jerram, which will be coming to a yet-to-be-announced location within the town.

The festival will also welcome Headland artist Stuart Langley’s three highly distinctive stained glass Reliant Robin artworks and performance group Folk Dance Remixed.

Attraction 'Gaia' by Luke Jerram has also been confirmed for the festival/ Photo: Jim Huntsman

Ian Gardiner, Hartlepool Borough Council’s head of service (Active and Creative Hartlepool), said: “We’re really excited about this year’s Waterfront Festival and are really looking forward to welcoming people in July.

“Our proximity to the sea has shaped who we are and we can’t wait to explore what it means to live here in Hartlepool through this year’s theme.

“We’re also looking forward to announcing where people will be able to come and see the amazing Gaia – we’ll be revealing the location closer to the time.”

Now in its fifth year, Hartlepool Waterfront Festival draws thousands of local, regional and national visitors to Hartlepool.

Stuart Langley’s stained glass cars./Photo: Use Photography/Michael Wood

After being cancelled in 2020 because of Covid-19, the event made a successful return in August last year after tickets for both days sold out.

This year’s event will be unticketed and will once again be Pay What You Decide.