13 nostalgic photos from Wellfield School's past ahead of its 95th birthday celebrations

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 19th Mar 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 12:37 BST
A school celebrates its 95th birthday this weekend with an event open to past and present pupils as well as the wider community.

Wellfield School, in Wingate, was officially opened on March 22, 1930, as AJ Dawson Secondary School.

Ahead of the birthday event from 10am-1pm on Saturday March 22, which includes photographic displays and tours, we have opened our archives up to recall these pictures from the school’s past.

Wellfield pupils collect their GCSE results in 2014.

1. Jumping for joy

Wellfield pupils collect their GCSE results in 2014. Photo: FRANK REID 2014

Wellfield school pupils, left to right, Jonathan Collingwood, Aidan Kelly and Jordan Webster receive their GCSE results in 2013.

2. Well done

Wellfield school pupils, left to right, Jonathan Collingwood, Aidan Kelly and Jordan Webster receive their GCSE results in 2013. Photo: National World

Wellfield pupils celebrate their GCSE results in 2015.

3. Class act

Wellfield pupils celebrate their GCSE results in 2015. Photo: Marie Westmoreland-Thornhill

Wellfield pupils enjoy their 2013 leavers' prom.

4. All in line

Wellfield pupils enjoy their 2013 leavers' prom. Photo: Prom memories

