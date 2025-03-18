Former students and pupils invited to Wingate's Wellfield School 95th birthday open day
Wellfield School, in Wingate, is holding a special event on Saturday, March 22, for alumni, parents and the local community to celebrate its 95th birthday.
There will be an exhibition of photographs that trace the school’s journey from 1930 to the present day as well as dedicated display to the school’s alumni.
The event will give people the opportunity to reconnect with former classmates and teachers while exploring the evolution of the school.
Linda Rodham, chief executive of the New College Durham Academies Trust, said: “This celebration is not just a tribute to our past but a celebration of the people who have shaped our school over the decades.
"We look forward to welcoming alumni, families and supporters to share in this milestone moment.”
The original school was opened by Councillor Peter Lee on Saturday, March 22, 1930, and was named AJ Dawson Secondary School after the director of education who was well known in the area.
Over the years, it has been known as AJ Dawson Grammar School, Wellfield AJ Dawson Grammar School, Wellfield Comprehensive School, Wellfield Community School and now simply Wellfield School.
The exhibition will be open from 10am until 1pm and guests are encouraged to join the school for a community breakfast while exploring the display.
Tours of the school will also be offered.
For more information, see https://www.wellfieldschool.net/ or contact the school on [email protected].
