13 nostalgic photos of Hartlepool people celebrating success over the years

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 17th Apr 2025, 14:55 BST
Thousands of you enjoyed our recent look back at photographs of Hartlepool winners from across the years.

So we thought we publish even more nostalgic pictures of town folk with something to celebrate.

If you missed our first photo gallery of winners, why not click here?

Hartlepool taekwondo enthusiasts celebrate earning their yellow belts in 2009.

1. Pure belters

Hartlepool taekwondo enthusiasts celebrate earning their yellow belts in 2009. Photo: FLR

Hartlepool footballer Lindsay Johnson celebrates winning the FA Women's Cup for Everton with her mum in 2010.

2. Cup of cheer

Hartlepool footballer Lindsay Johnson celebrates winning the FA Women's Cup for Everton with her mum in 2010. Photo: FLR

English Martyrs School pupils celebrate in 2004 although we're afraid our archives don't tell us why.

3. Celebration time

English Martyrs School pupils celebrate in 2004 although we're afraid our archives don't tell us why. Photo: OP

Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club under 11s celebrate winning a shield in 2004.

4. Shield success

Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club under 11s celebrate winning a shield in 2004. Photo: FLR

