So why not enjoy these nostalgic photos from the Mail’s archive of people sharing their love of records – and the occasional CD - over the last 20 or so years.
1. Grand Night of Soul
In 2013 the Grand Hotel held a series of soul nights. Pictured here preparing for one is Sue Horton, co-organisers Stevie Layton and Kevan "Taffy" Turner, and DJ Col Lilley. Photo: TY
2. Festive song
These two Hartlepool schoolgirls recorded their own Christmas CD in 2006. Photo: FLR
3. On the decks
Hartlepool Northern Soul Club promoter David Halcrow queues up a record at Hartlepool Supporters Club in 2012. Photo: Mail
4. Old time favourite
Malcolm Cook and Eddie Atkinson of Hartlepool RNLI with a record by Chick Henderson in 2008. Real name Henderson Rowntree, Chick was born in West Hartlepool in 1912 and made over 280 recordings, including one which sold over a million copies. Photo: TC
