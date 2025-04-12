Looking back at people sharing their love of records and CDs in Hartlepool.Looking back at people sharing their love of records and CDs in Hartlepool.
Looking back at people sharing their love of records and CDs in Hartlepool.

15 pictures of Hartlepool record lovers and folk recording their own CDs

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 13:55 BST
When it comes to music, streaming and digital may be king – but vinyl has made a big comeback in recent years.

So why not enjoy these nostalgic photos from the Mail’s archive of people sharing their love of records – and the occasional CD - over the last 20 or so years.

In 2013 the Grand Hotel held a series of soul nights. Pictured here preparing for one is Sue Horton, co-organisers Stevie Layton and Kevan "Taffy" Turner, and DJ Col Lilley.

1. Grand Night of Soul

In 2013 the Grand Hotel held a series of soul nights. Pictured here preparing for one is Sue Horton, co-organisers Stevie Layton and Kevan "Taffy" Turner, and DJ Col Lilley. Photo: TY

These two Hartlepool schoolgirls recorded their own Christmas CD in 2006.

2. Festive song

These two Hartlepool schoolgirls recorded their own Christmas CD in 2006. Photo: FLR

Hartlepool Northern Soul Club promoter David Halcrow queues up a record at Hartlepool Supporters Club in 2012.

3. On the decks

Hartlepool Northern Soul Club promoter David Halcrow queues up a record at Hartlepool Supporters Club in 2012. Photo: Mail

Malcolm Cook and Eddie Atkinson of Hartlepool RNLI with a record by Chick Henderson in 2008. Real name Henderson Rowntree, Chick was born in West Hartlepool in 1912 and made over 280 recordings, including one which sold over a million copies.

4. Old time favourite

Malcolm Cook and Eddie Atkinson of Hartlepool RNLI with a record by Chick Henderson in 2008. Real name Henderson Rowntree, Chick was born in West Hartlepool in 1912 and made over 280 recordings, including one which sold over a million copies. Photo: TC

