'Cheque mates' - Photo flashback as scores of Hartlepool charity champions support worthy causes

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 15:17 BST
Here is further evidence – if ever it was needed – that Hartlepool people are indeed “cheque mates” when it comes to supporting charity.

We have raided our archives once again to bring you dozens of Hartlepool people young and old raising money across town for worthy causes.

Click here if you missed our first collection of nostalgic charity champion photographs.

Rift House Primary School donate money to Hartlepool Hospital's haematology department in 2003.

1. School support

Rift House Primary School donate money to Hartlepool Hospital's haematology department in 2003. Photo: TC

Members of English Martyrs' School sixth form charity committee hand over a cheque to Zoe's Place baby hospice in 2003.

2. Making their Mart

Members of English Martyrs' School sixth form charity committee hand over a cheque to Zoe's Place baby hospice in 2003. Photo: WOOD

Tesco marked the opening of its new Burn Road store in 2008 by presenting a cheque to the Lifeline Appeal.

3. Super market

Tesco marked the opening of its new Burn Road store in 2008 by presenting a cheque to the Lifeline Appeal. Photo: FLR

Hartlepool Ladies Circle members present a cheque to Hartlepool and District Hospice in 2007.

4. Hospice boost

Hartlepool Ladies Circle members present a cheque to Hartlepool and District Hospice in 2007. Photo: TC

