By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT
We are continuing our look back at some of Hartlepool’s most popular pubs from over the years.

This time it is the turn of The Ward Jackson, in Church Square.

Formerly called Lloyds Bar, it has been part of the Wetherspoon chain for a number of years now.

Take at look at these great pictures of friends on a night out, day-time diners and see its award-winning toilets!

Customers and visitors to Hartlepool's Ward Jackson pub over the years.

Customers and visitors to Hartlepool's Ward Jackson pub over the years. Photo: Mail

Ward Jackson pub shift leader Yasemin Erol behind the bar as pubs nationwide reopened after Covid in July 2021. Picture by FRANK REID

Ward Jackson pub shift leader Yasemin Erol behind the bar as pubs nationwide reopened after Covid in July 2021. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Three mates in the pub when it was called Lloyds Bar back in 2007.

Three mates in the pub when it was called Lloyds Bar back in 2007. Photo: LH

Ralph Ward-Jackson outside The Ward Jackson pub in Hartlepool named after his ancestor, the founder of West Hartlepool. Mr Ward-Jackson stood for election as Hartlepool MP in the May 2021 by-election.

Ralph Ward-Jackson outside The Ward Jackson pub in Hartlepool named after his ancestor, the founder of West Hartlepool. Mr Ward-Jackson stood for election as Hartlepool MP in the May 2021 by-election. Photo: Send in

