This time it is the turn of The Ward Jackson, in Church Square.
Formerly called Lloyds Bar, it has been part of the Wetherspoon chain for a number of years now.
Take at look at these great pictures of friends on a night out, day-time diners and see its award-winning toilets!
1. MixCollage-30-Dec-2024-01-01-PM-6420.jpg
Customers and visitors to Hartlepool's Ward Jackson pub over the years. Photo: Mail
2. Behind the bar
Ward Jackson pub shift leader Yasemin Erol behind the bar as pubs nationwide reopened after Covid in July 2021. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. Cheers lads
Three mates in the pub when it was called Lloyds Bar back in 2007. Photo: LH
4. Pub namesake
Ralph Ward-Jackson outside The Ward Jackson pub in Hartlepool named after his ancestor, the founder of West Hartlepool. Mr Ward-Jackson stood for election as Hartlepool MP in the May 2021 by-election. Photo: Send in
