17 retro pictures of life at Hartlepool's King Johns Tavern as the pub is put up for sale
It has been an institution in Hartlepool for a generation.
The King Johns Tavern, in South Road, Hartlepool, was opened by JD Weatherspoon in 1998 in what readers with longer memories will previously remember as the town’s former Barker and Stonehouse furniture store.
With current owner Tees Taverns putting the pub up for sale, we thought we would delve into our archives to dust down these photos from its past.
1 / 5