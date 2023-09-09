News you can trust since 1877
17 retro pictures of life at Hartlepool's King Johns Tavern as the pub is put up for sale

It has been an institution in Hartlepool for a generation.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Sep 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST

The King Johns Tavern, in South Road, Hartlepool, was opened by JD Weatherspoon in 1998 in what readers with longer memories will previously remember as the town’s former Barker and Stonehouse furniture store.

With current owner Tees Taverns putting the pub up for sale, we thought we would delve into our archives to dust down these photos from its past.

The King Johns Tavern - the pub's sign does not include an apostrophe - was named by original owner JD Wetherspoon in honour of the monarch who granted Hartlepool its right to hold markets in 1201.

1. What's in the name?

The King Johns Tavern - the pub's sign does not include an apostrophe - was named by original owner JD Wetherspoon in honour of the monarch who granted Hartlepool its right to hold markets in 1201. Photo: Frank Reid

Alan Bridges, general manager at The King Johns Tavern, in Hartlepool, is seen here launching the town centre pub's beer festival in 2003.

2. The first boss

Alan Bridges, general manager at The King Johns Tavern, in Hartlepool, is seen here launching the town centre pub's beer festival in 2003. Photo: DW

Alan was supported by his wife, Janet, who is pictured promoted a beer festival in 2005.

3. Raising a glass

Alan was supported by his wife, Janet, who is pictured promoted a beer festival in 2005. Photo: FLR

Staff toast the pub's beer festival in 2005.

4. Cheers

Staff toast the pub's beer festival in 2005. Photo: TC

