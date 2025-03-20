Hartlepool and East Durham have been home to many independent butchers who have continued to thrive in spite of the growth of the major supermarkets.
We look back at a selection of some of them to have been captured on film by the Mail’s photographers in the last 20 years and even further back.
1. JG Jones
J G Jones manager Michael Whiles (right) and Lorraine Wood with Gillens area manager Tom Hinton when the business opened in 2008. Photo: LH
2. Pugh butchers
Pugh Butchers from 2006. Photo: TC
3. Fens butcher
Butcher Michael Davison in his Fens shop in 2015. Photo: FRANK REID 2015
4. Peter Stonehouse
Butchery was a family trade for Peter Stonehouse in his shop in Greatham in 2013. Photo: TY
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.