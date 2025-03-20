Some of Hartlepool and East Durham's proud independent butchers.Some of Hartlepool and East Durham's proud independent butchers.
17 retro pictures of past and present Hartlepool and East Durham butchers

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 14:26 BST
They have been a staple of communities for generations providing households with delicious fresh meet.

Hartlepool and East Durham have been home to many independent butchers who have continued to thrive in spite of the growth of the major supermarkets.

We look back at a selection of some of them to have been captured on film by the Mail’s photographers in the last 20 years and even further back.

J G Jones manager Michael Whiles (right) and Lorraine Wood with Gillens area manager Tom Hinton when the business opened in 2008.

1. JG Jones

J G Jones manager Michael Whiles (right) and Lorraine Wood with Gillens area manager Tom Hinton when the business opened in 2008. Photo: LH

Pugh Butchers from 2006.

2. Pugh butchers

Pugh Butchers from 2006. Photo: TC

Butcher Michael Davison in his Fens shop in 2015.

3. Fens butcher

Butcher Michael Davison in his Fens shop in 2015. Photo: FRANK REID 2015

Butchery was a family trade for Peter Stonehouse in his shop in Greatham in 2013.

4. Peter Stonehouse

Butchery was a family trade for Peter Stonehouse in his shop in Greatham in 2013. Photo: TY

