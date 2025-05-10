Some of the many nurses to have appeared in the Mail over the years.Some of the many nurses to have appeared in the Mail over the years.
19 nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool nurses from yesteryear

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 10th May 2025, 04:45 BST
We are celebrating some of the town’s many administering angels to have featured in the Mail over the years.

With so many valued care homes, hospice and hospitals, dedicated nursing staff have regularly appeared in the paper.

Scroll on to see how many you recognise or may remember.

In 2011, Hartlepool Round Table members Andrew Henderson (left) and Martin Scarborough (left) presented John Relton of Zoe's Place with a cheque also a cot and toys to University Hospital of Hartlepool A&E staff Liz Hindson (centre) (sister) and staff nurse Bianca Fairless to replace items stolen from the department.

1. Kind donation

In 2011, Hartlepool Round Table members Andrew Henderson (left) and Martin Scarborough (left) presented John Relton of Zoe's Place with a cheque also a cot and toys to University Hospital of Hartlepool A&E staff Liz Hindson (centre) (sister) and staff nurse Bianca Fairless to replace items stolen from the department. Photo: Mail

Big hearted Tommy Price, who, along with a friend, raised more than £1,000 to help kit out the Rheumatology Unit at Hartlepool hospital in 2011. Andy was pictured with his wife Pauline, who was a patient, and nurses Andy Fox and Sue Leonard.

2. Patient support

Big hearted Tommy Price, who, along with a friend, raised more than £1,000 to help kit out the Rheumatology Unit at Hartlepool hospital in 2011. Andy was pictured with his wife Pauline, who was a patient, and nurses Andy Fox and Sue Leonard. Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

Gretton Court care home staff nurse Neil Sutheran spoke up for Coronation Street in 2012 he said had played an important role in raising awareness of Alzheimer's.

3. Raising awareness

Gretton Court care home staff nurse Neil Sutheran spoke up for Coronation Street in 2012 he said had played an important role in raising awareness of Alzheimer's. Photo: TY

Nurse Jean Thompson was given a good sent off when she retired from the University Hospital of Hartlepool in 2012.

4. Happy retirement

Nurse Jean Thompson was given a good sent off when she retired from the University Hospital of Hartlepool in 2012. Photo: FRANK REID

