1. Kind donation
In 2011, Hartlepool Round Table members Andrew Henderson (left) and Martin Scarborough (left) presented John Relton of Zoe's Place with a cheque also a cot and toys to University Hospital of Hartlepool A&E staff Liz Hindson (centre) (sister) and staff nurse Bianca Fairless to replace items stolen from the department. Photo: Mail
2. Patient support
Big hearted Tommy Price, who, along with a friend, raised more than £1,000 to help kit out the Rheumatology Unit at Hartlepool hospital in 2011. Andy was pictured with his wife Pauline, who was a patient, and nurses Andy Fox and Sue Leonard. Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman
3. Raising awareness
Gretton Court care home staff nurse Neil Sutheran spoke up for Coronation Street in 2012 he said had played an important role in raising awareness of Alzheimer's. Photo: TY
4. Happy retirement
Nurse Jean Thompson was given a good sent off when she retired from the University Hospital of Hartlepool in 2012. Photo: FRANK REID
