21 great retro pictures of people and events from Hartlepool's Clavering estate

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 16:53 BST
We are casting an eye on the Clavering area of Hartlepool with these nostalgic photos.

The estate to the north of the town is home to thousands of people, young and old, with a primary school, pub, play area and neighbourhood shops.

Staff from Clavering Primary School taking part in a tums and bums session as part of Healthy Lifestyle Week in 2003.

1. Getting in shape

Staff from Clavering Primary School taking part in a tums and bums session as part of Healthy Lifestyle Week in 2003. Photo: DW

Clavering from the air in 2007 showing Clavering Primary School and Westwood Way and Bamburgh Road around it.

2. Aerial shot

Clavering from the air in 2007 showing Clavering Primary School and Westwood Way and Bamburgh Road around it. Photo: TC

Mum Diane Hender with her son Dylan Davis who was nominated for a Child of Courage Award in the 2015 Best of Hartlepool awards.

3. Child of Courage

Mum Diane Hender with her son Dylan Davis who was nominated for a Child of Courage Award in the 2015 Best of Hartlepool awards. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

A team of youngsters represent Clavering in a school cup final at Hartlepool United in 2015.

4. On the ball

A team of youngsters represent Clavering in a school cup final at Hartlepool United in 2015. Photo: JOE SPENCE

