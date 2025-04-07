21 great retro pictures of people and events from Hartlepool's Clavering estate

The estate to the north of the town is home to thousands of people, young and old, with a primary school, pub, play area and neighbourhood shops.
1. Getting in shape
Staff from Clavering Primary School taking part in a tums and bums session as part of Healthy Lifestyle Week in 2003. Photo: DW
2. Aerial shot
Clavering from the air in 2007 showing Clavering Primary School and Westwood Way and Bamburgh Road around it. Photo: TC
3. Child of Courage
Mum Diane Hender with her son Dylan Davis who was nominated for a Child of Courage Award in the 2015 Best of Hartlepool awards. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady
4. On the ball
A team of youngsters represent Clavering in a school cup final at Hartlepool United in 2015. Photo: JOE SPENCE
