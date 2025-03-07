Some of the many great reunions the Mail has featured in the past.Some of the many great reunions the Mail has featured in the past.
21 reminders of brilliant Hartlepool schools, work and family reunions

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 13:29 BST
Reunions are a great chance to catch up with people we have not seen for years.

Whether it is old school friends, workmates or family members, the Mail has featured them all over the years.

Here are some of the best reunion pictures from our photo archive.

Did you attend any of them?

A reunion of the girls of Easington Secondary Modern School from 2014.

1. Easington Secondary Modern School

A reunion of the girls of Easington Secondary Modern School from 2014. Photo: email

The Jackson Arms hosted a reunion for Asda workers 20 years ago in 2005.

2. Asda colleagues

The Jackson Arms hosted a reunion for Asda workers 20 years ago in 2005. Photo: DP

Guests at an English Martyrs Class of '85 reunion in 2014.

3. Class of '85

Guests at an English Martyrs Class of '85 reunion in 2014. Photo: email

Former Elwick Road Secondary Modern School and Brinkburn Comprehensive School pupils during their reunion in 2014.

4. Getting together

Former Elwick Road Secondary Modern School and Brinkburn Comprehensive School pupils during their reunion in 2014. Photo: email

