22 pictures to toast Hartlepool Beer Festival after 2024 event is cancelled with 'great regret'

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 15th Jun 2024, 12:26 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2024, 12:39 BST
The 2024 Hartlepool Beer Festival has been unfortunately cancelled by organisers at Hartlepool Round Table.

They said they reached the decision with “great regret” amid uncertainty over when host venue The Borough Hall will reopen following its March closure on health and safety grounds.

So why not raise a glass to the round table’s fundraising efforts over the years by looking back at these nostalgic photos from past festivals?

A busy scene at the 2015 Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival.

A busy scene at the 2015 Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival. Photo: Andrew Johnson.

Hartlepool Round Table members, left to right, Craig White, Luke Anderson, Andrew Johnson, Paul Thompson and Dominic Wheatley at the launch of the 2017 beer festival at the Borough Hall. Picture by FRANK REID.

Hartlepool Round Table members, left to right, Craig White, Luke Anderson, Andrew Johnson, Paul Thompson and Dominic Wheatley at the launch of the 2017 beer festival at the Borough Hall. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Drinkers enjoy themselves at the 2013 festival.

Drinkers enjoy themselves at the 2013 festival. Photo: TY

Hartlepool Beer Festival organisers Allan Wise, left, and Graeme Smith, who were vice chairman and chairman of Hartlepool Round Table respectively, outside the Borough Hall ahead of the 2011 festival.

Hartlepool Beer Festival organisers Allan Wise, left, and Graeme Smith, who were vice chairman and chairman of Hartlepool Round Table respectively, outside the Borough Hall ahead of the 2011 festival. Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

